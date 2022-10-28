Can you both get the rig home?

By Bob Difley

Though becoming more balanced among couples, more men still drive their RVs than women. If you are the female half of a couple, imagine if you were out in the boonies and the driver were to become ill.

You would have to learn how to drive the rig quickly—and at a most difficult time while under extreme stress. Don’t wait for that moment to happen. Start learning to drive the RV now, and then share the everyday driving to stay in practice.

Don’t limit yourself to learning just how to drive: There are other things the regular “pilot” does to get the rig ready to travel. Do you know how to disconnect the power and water systems? Raise the automatic levelers? Hitch up the rig? All these are important aspects of getting under way with your RV. You and your other half should draw up a checklist together, and thoroughly practice “how-to-do’s” before the need arises.

If you are the male driver, start giving your other half driving time—along with constructive and helpful assistance and encouragement. If you can’t provide the support and the temperament to make it work, hire a driving instructor. Do it.