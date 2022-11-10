Wednesday, November 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

Do you have a crock pot/slow cooker?

By RV Travel
0
Photo credit: Janine, Wikimedia Commons

Crock pots (also called slow cookers) are all the rage. And for good reason! You can plop in a few ingredients in the morning and have a delicious dinner ready for you that evening. As a bonus, there’s hardly any cleanup (and for RVers who need to conserve water, that’s a good thing!).

We know people who only cook in their crock pot. It makes them dinner every day!

Do you have a crock pot/slow cooker? If so, do you use it often? If you don’t have one, do you have an interest in one?

If you’re looking for a new crock pot recipe, here’s an article Emily Woodbury wrote a few years ago with one of our reader’s recipes: Crockpot Sausage Risotto. It has the RVtravel.com staff seal of approval! Enjoy!

Advertisement/Affiliate

Attach items in your RV without using nails
This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

 

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
Tips for safe RV driving on snow or ice

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.