Crock pots (also called slow cookers) are all the rage. And for good reason! You can plop in a few ingredients in the morning and have a delicious dinner ready for you that evening. As a bonus, there’s hardly any cleanup (and for RVers who need to conserve water, that’s a good thing!).

We know people who only cook in their crock pot. It makes them dinner every day!

Do you have a crock pot/slow cooker? If so, do you use it often? If you don’t have one, do you have an interest in one?

If you’re looking for a new crock pot recipe, here’s an article Emily Woodbury wrote a few years ago with one of our reader’s recipes: Crockpot Sausage Risotto. It has the RVtravel.com staff seal of approval! Enjoy!