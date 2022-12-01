If you were offered a hot dog, hamburger or pizza, what would you choose?

5 ( 1 )

You’re at a party. There’s a person serving food. You go up to the table and they ask you, “Do you want a hot dog, a hamburger, or a slice of pizza?” Which are you choosing?

A delicious hot dog covered in ketchup, mustard, and relish? (Did you know here in Seattle we eat our hot dogs with cream cheese? It’s true!) Or are you grabbing a classic cheeseburger? What about pizza? Cheese? Pepperoni? Hawaiian?

Well, what’ll it be?