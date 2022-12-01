If you were offered a hot dog, hamburger or pizza, what would you choose?

You’re at a party. There’s a person serving food. You go up to the table and they ask you, “Do you want a hot dog, a hamburger, or a slice of pizza?” Which are you choosing?
A delicious hot dog covered in ketchup, mustard, and relish? (Did you know here in Seattle we eat our hot dogs with cream cheese? It’s true!) Or are you grabbing a classic cheeseburger? What about pizza? Cheese? Pepperoni? Hawaiian?
Well, what’ll it be?
We are sorry that this article was not enjoyable for you!
Let us improve this article!
Tell us how we can improve this article?