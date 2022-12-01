Wednesday, November 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

If you were offered a hot dog, hamburger or pizza, what would you choose?

By RV Travel
0
5
(1)

You’re at a party. There’s a person serving food. You go up to the table and they ask you, “Do you want a hot dog, a hamburger, or a slice of pizza?” Which are you choosing?

A delicious hot dog covered in ketchup, mustard, and relish? (Did you know here in Seattle we eat our hot dogs with cream cheese? It’s true!) Or are you grabbing a classic cheeseburger? What about pizza? Cheese? Pepperoni? Hawaiian?

Well, what’ll it be?

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 5 / 5. Vote count: 1

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

We are sorry that this article was not enjoyable for you!

Let us improve this article!

Tell us how we can improve this article?

Previous article
Is this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.