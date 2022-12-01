Wednesday, November 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Incredible stylish DIY RV shower rebuild

By Video Editor
0
DIY RV shower build
0
(0)

By Cheri Sicard
When it comes to building and remodeling RVs, trucks, and vans, Dualex is quickly becoming one of my favorite vloggers because of his beautiful and practical designs. A talented craftsman, his finished projects never fail to WOW, and this DIY RV shower rebuild is no exception.

The video begins with a quick tour of the bathroom BEFORE Dualex works his magic. It’s nice enough, an ordinary modular corner shower stall with door and white faux tile and an ordinary RV showerhead.

The first step in this project is deconstructing the current shower. He began by removing the Plexiglas shower doors and front walls, then the actual stall itself, although he kept the original floor pan and drain. This is all demonstrated in the video in fast-motion time-lapse, so don’t expect a step-by-step tutorial, but rather an overview of just what a project like this entails.

Not only did this renovation make the RV’s bathroom more stylish, but it also made it more functional.

The previous shower had been allowing moisture to get in behind the shower stall. This was addressed and remedied in the new DIY RV shower rebuild. He rebuilt the walls, built a cedar column to contain and house the plumbing components, and covered everything in floor-to-ceiling corrugated metal. Collectively this will prevent mold from growing between the walls, which was an issue in the original shower.

He also upgraded the shower faucet and showerhead. The open-fronted shower space is walled with cedar, chosen for its strength and water resistance. It all gets coated in a shiny coat of polyurethane.

Once he was done it looked great, except that the white plastic bottom of the shower floor from the original shower did not look quite as good as everything else. Dualex remedied this by making an open-slat epoxy-coated wood floor that matched the rest of the contemporary design. The result looked amazing and, best of all, it can be easily removed for cleaning.

All that was left to do was install the curtain rod and shower curtain and the DIY RV shower was good to go!

##RVDT2004

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

We are sorry that this article was not enjoyable for you!

Let us improve this article!

Tell us how we can improve this article?

Previous article
See new sights and save with Groupon while RVing
Next article
Ask Dave: Why is my truck’s combined GAWR higher than the GVWR?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.