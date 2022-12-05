If you have an outdoor TV on your RV, how often do you watch it?

0 ( 0 )

Most new RVs are coming with built-in outdoor TVs. Did your RV come with one or did you add one on? If so, how often do you watch it outside?

Outdoor TVs can be a lot of fun – gather the family or friends for a sports game or award show, or even curl up with a cozy blanket by the campfire and watch a movie with your special someone. On the other hand, though, if you’re in a crowded campground, outdoor TVs can be a real pain. If that’s not your sports team, or if you hate award shows, you probably don’t want to listen to your neighbor’s TV.