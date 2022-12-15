Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Will you/did you put up a Christmas tree this holiday season?

By RV Travel
Is your holiday season incomplete without a Christmas tree? For many RVers, the answer is yes. Oh, some of us put up smaller trees than back when the kids were small and Santa came down the chimney each year. And some of us aren’t really into buying a tree off a lot anymore, so we buy an artificial one from our favorite hardware store and use it year after year.

Many RVtravel.com readers live in their RVs full-time, and … well, there isn’t a whole bunch of space in our tiny abodes. Still, where there’s a will there’s a way, and even a two-foot mini-tree can make our mobile homes festive.

So what about you? Tree or no tree?

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Is this your RV?

