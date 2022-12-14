RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Issue 2013

Tip of the Day

Finding extra storage space on your RV’s ceiling

Wait. What?! Store things on the CEILING of my RV? What could possibly go up there?! Well, it’s true, your RV’s ceiling has plenty of storage space. Read on to discover where… and how.

First, a few tips…

Before purchasing supplies always check to see that your ceiling storage solution isn’t going to become a “head thumper.” Even the very best ceiling storage trick isn’t good if it impedes people’s movements within the RV.

Use a stud finder to ensure that you are fastening into a secure spot in the ceiling and walls near the ceiling. After all, you don’t want everything to suddenly fall on your head!

Be careful about weight and weight distribution. Balance the load and do not overload your ceiling storage solution.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Will a ‘trickle charge’ ruin lithium batteries?

Dear Dave,

I replaced my lead acid batteries with two Ampere Time 200-amp-hour lithium batteries. I replaced the converter with a Progressive Dynamics converter, and 14.6-volt output that goes down to 13.6 when charged. The manufacturer says not to trickle charge them. Any advice would be great. —Rodney, 2022 Twilight Signature 3100

Read Dave’s advice

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Cool Tools: Cord hangers from an inner tube

Every Wednesday we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We believe they will be helpful to you.

Here’s a clip of one of our latest videos where we discuss cord hangers made from inner tubes.

Click here

Today: Live video chat

Dave and Dustin answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our two tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

Missed last week’s program? Watch the recorded program here.

Video of the day

RV Christmas decorations—Easy tips for festive fun!

By Cheri Sicard

Do you plan on spending Christmas in your RV? The Happily Ever Hanks are here to help you keep things festive with some easy RV Christmas decorations and ideas.

Yes, it is a small space, but that does not mean an RV Christmas can’t be merry and bright. The video below will help show you how.

Click here to watch

A praying GPS, a marinated possum, a few bad omens… and a wonderful story

By James Swickard

It was a day most any RVer who is worth his salt would recognize. Six hours on the road, assuming the word “road” is accepted as valid terminology for lanes, rutted trails and cow paths. We had reached the ends of our proverbial ropes, maybe even at the end of the earth as we know it. Our patience was worn to the quick and we were desperately in need of a campsite for the night. This day had started to go bad early on, apparently preparing to punish us for ALL of our past sins, with what appeared to be a simple construction detour. … Yes, this is a wonderful and very funny story. Y’all oughta read it here (and y’all will shorely end up with a Southern drawl).

Reader poll

How often do you FaceTime with someone?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Trailer rocking?

If your trailer rocks, even with your stabilizers engaged, check your leaf springs. Worn leaf springs can create quite a seismic disturbance!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Butterscotch Pound Cake

by Teri Dunaway from Auburn, AL

If you want to bake with your kids or grandkids, this butterscotch pound cake is a wonderful recipe to make. It’s rich and buttery with a hint of caramel flavor. Leftovers remain moist for days.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority set a pandemic-era subway ridership record Thursday, December 8, with 3,925,280 passengers. The last time the subway system carried more than 3.9 million riders was March 12, 2020.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bandit, a Boxer/Hound mix, was a foster fail. He is such a comforting presence and loves his hugs as much as we enjoy giving them! He has to be a co-pilot to help my hubby watch the road.” —Sharon Branson

