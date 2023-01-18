How often do you stay at a KOA campground?

Kampgrounds of America, most commonly known as KOA, is the largest campground chain in the United States and Canada—the franchise has more than 500 locations! It was founded in 1962 in Billings, Montana, and has been a staple for campers for decades.

When you travel, how often do you stay at KOA campgrounds? Do you have any favorite KOA locations you can recommend to others? If so, please leave a comment when you’re done voting.

Check out Nanci Dixon’s experience at the very nice West Glacier KOA Resort. You might want to stay here… but you’ll pay the price!