Do you use email more, less, or about the same as, say, two years ago?

According to statista.com, more than four billion people across the globe have an email address. In 2020, approximately 306 billion emails were sent and received every day across the world. That’s a LOT of emails!

So, do you think you use email more, less or about the same as you did two years ago? However you answer, we hope you still open your daily RVtravel.com newsletters! That’s the best email you receive, right? Riiiiight?! (Just say yes!)

As always, thanks for voting. The poll may take a few moments to load.