RV shipments drop in 2022, towables down, motorhomes up

Shipments of recreational vehicles dropped 17.8 percent in 2022 over the year before according to results from the RV Industry Association’s December 2022 survey of manufacturers. Total shipments for 2022 ended with 493,268 shipments, down from an all-time record of 600,240 in 2021.

“As expected, we saw shipment numbers normalize off of those record highs in the second half of the year as the industry returned to production numbers seen pre-COVID,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended 2022 down (-20.1%) against 2021 with 434,858 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the year up 3.9% compared to 2021 with 58,410 units.

“Our industry builds a product that allows people to prioritize not only spending time with family and friends but also experiencing the many physical and mental health benefits of being in the great outdoors. With so many younger and more diverse buyers flocking to RV travel in the past few years, the long-term future of the RV industry remains bright,” continued Kirby.

