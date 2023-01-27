Would you go for a ride in a self-driving vehicle?

Self-driving cars and other vehicles (even RVs!) are becoming more and more popular. Maybe you’ve had your own experience where you’re driving down the highway only to look over and see the car next to you driving itself. Maybe the “driver” is even taking a nap!

If you had the chance to ride in a self-driving vehicle for a little joy ride, would you go? If so, would you be excited to try it out or would it take a lot of conniving for you to try? Or would you never, ever hop into one to try?

Tell us in the poll, then please leave a comment explaining your answer. Thanks!