We have all seen the headlines for all-electric RVs: “Explosive growth in everything electric,” “All-electric Lightship RV coming this spring,” “All-electric RVs are here,” and many more.

Some feel this will be a utopia: “Imagine driving to your next RV park plugging your RV in for your stay, and never having to fill up on fuel. We always have to plug our RV in anyway, so why not charge it up to drive?” per Mortons on the Move.

All-electric RVs: Boon or bane for boondockers?

However, what about those of us that prefer dry camping in the boondocks far from RV parks where you can plug in? Will all-electric RVs spell an end to those that enjoy camping off the grid … or will it make boondocking easier than ever?

Bane

Most of the articles you read concerning all-electric RVs focus on the range, recharge time, etc. What is more concerning to me is how long can an all-electric RV stay camped in the boondocks before running out of energy? If there is only one battery supplying power to the drivetrain and house portion of the RV, will there be enough power to camp for the night after arriving at your destination? What about two or three nights? What happens when you deplete your battery while dry camping? With a depleted battery, how would you get an all-electric RV back to a charging station?

With portable fuel generators being phased out in many states, the options to recharge batteries in the boondocks are limited. Many say solar is the answer, and maybe it will be. But with current technology, is there enough room on the roof of an RV to supply the huge charging capacity required? What about boondockers in northern climates that like to camp in the winter when RV energy demands are high but days are short and often cloudy?

All-electric Winnebago eRV2

Winnebago has provided a sneak peek at what all-electric RVs might be capable of with their prototype unveiled at the Florida RV SuperShow. Featuring a drivetrain battery and a house battery, this RV is reported to have a range of 108 miles and is able to stay off-grid for 7 days . The house battery contains 15,000 usable watt-hours aided by 900 watts of solar capacity.

Author’s observation: If the battery can only sustain seven days of boondocking, then the electrical needs of the RV must be close to 3-kilowatt hours per day. 15,000 watt-hours / 7 days = 2,100-watt hours per day plus 900-watt hours of solar per day = 3,000 watt-hours per day or 3-kilowatt hours per day.

Boon

Some soon-to-be all-electric RV manufacturers are proposing batteries with reserve capacities exceeding 100-kilowatt hours! Any boondocker would love to have a battery bank of this capacity. With a capacity of this size, an RVer could dry camp for days enjoying all the features of their RV just like when hooked to shore power. If they conserved power, as most boondockers currently do, they could potentially stay camped out for weeks. Using the author’s observation/calculations above, the Winnebago using 3-kilowatt hours per day could survive in the boondocks for more than a month on 100-kilowatt hours! Fresh water and holding tank capacity would be the limiting factors long before reserve battery power would. Add a stout solar package and available electrical power would no longer be an issue for most.

All-electric RVs – Expense

Currently, all-electric RVs don’t come cheap. According to this article, the least expensive all-electric RV to hit the market is German-made and retails for $188,000. In the same article, Winnebago states their all-electric RV will retail for “well over” $100,000. The cost savings of not having to utilize expensive fossil fuels to propel an RV to its destination is very appealing. However, if the destination is in the boondocks with no way to recharge or in excess of the range of one charge, then not so appealing. Then there is the attractive cost savings of utilizing free boondocking sites rather than staying in expensive and often crowded campgrounds. It would be interesting to know how often one would need to use an all-electric RV to recoup the extra expense of owning one. Anyone reading this willing to run the numbers?

Boon or bane? My thoughts

Many states, including my own (Washington), are banning the sales of internal combustion engines in the near future.

“Today, nearly a quarter of Americans live in a state where sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are set to be phased out.” Per this article.

Bane – Where does this leave RVers that like to drive beyond the range of current all-electric RVs, arriving in the boondocks to set up camp, spending days camping while supplementing their power needs via a gas generator? Will this looming ban put an end to boondocking for me and thousands of other RVers?

OR

Boon – Will all-electric RV batteries become so efficient and cost-effective that everyone wants one? What happens once everyone owns an all-electric RV that allows them to boondock for weeks without sacrificing the comforts shore power currently provides? Will all-electric RV owners then shun expensive RV parks and their hookups, choosing the freedom of the boondocks instead?

Bane – More RVs in the boondocks will invariably lead to overcrowding and land closures.

All-electric RVs: boon or bane. Your thoughts?

Please share your thoughts in the comments below. I would love to know what you think.

