Ladies and gents, a question about your hair. Do you color/dye your hair?

According to All Things Hair, in 2019 more than 64 million people used hair coloring products and the industry made $29 billion. In America, 75 percent of American women dye their hair, and more women dye their hair blonde than any other color.

So tell us, do you dye your hair? If so, would you leave a comment and tell us what color you dye it? We bet purple is the most common color, right? Wink.