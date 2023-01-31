RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Issue 2047

Today’s thought

“Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.” ―Henry James

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Plan For Vacation Day!

On this day in history: 1865: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery, and submits it to the states for ratification.

Tip of the Day

Yikes! There’s a freeze warning. Tips to keep the water flowing

By Nanci Dixon

Yikes! It is cold in our neck of the woods, and there is a freeze warning. It’s time to put the heated water hose on, the water filter heater blanket on, check the furnaces, and pull out the portable heaters. We have only camped in temps down to 15 degrees for short periods of time so these tips may need to be expanded on for lower temperatures or longer times.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I flat-tow my Honda CR-V?

Dear Dave,

I have a Honda CR-V. Is there any way it can be flat-towed behind my motorhome? —Millicent, 2003 Fleetwood Bounder

Read Dave's answer

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Our tech experts, Dave, Dustin and Zach will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance LIVE tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Video of the day

How to avoid, reduce, or eliminate RV driving pain

By Cheri Sicard

RV driving pain—no, not the pain we feel at the pumps, but rather actual physical pain caused by prolonged driving your RV—is something rarely discussed. However, Martin from RVstreet is about to change that.

If you have ever experienced pain in your neck, back, shoulders, or rear end while driving your RV, then the video below is for you.

Click here to watch

All about tow vehicle tire wear and TT tire inflation

Tire expert Roger Marble explains why tires wear differently when towing or not. He also explains the preferred tire rotation schedule, and how you can shorten travel trailer tire life by not inflating properly. You’ll learn lots of important information by reading this.

Quick Tip

Help for emptying tanks on a slope

Pull into a dump station with a slope away from the dump? Getting the tanks empty can be difficult—until you crank up your leveling jacks on the far side of the rig to give your sewage a little lift.

Recipe of the Day

Pear Cake

by Leah Robertson from Siloam Springs, AR

With no icing, this simple, old-fashioned pear cake is so darn easy to transport… which is good since you’ll be getting requests for it from all corners! It’s a moist and tender coffee cake with chunks of sweet fresh pears that pair well with the cinnamon. The top gets a little crunchy and forms a sugary crust. Coconut and nuts make this cake even better and add a little texture. This cake is delicious alone but a dollop of whipped cream would be tasty too. Perfect for dessert or with afternoon coffee.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The letters M&M on the popular candies stand for the founders of the company, Forrest Mars Sr. and Bruce Murrie. The candy-coated chocolate concept was inspired by a method used to allow soldiers to carry chocolate without having it melt. The company’s longest-lasting slogan reflects this: “Melts in your mouth, not in your hand.” More than 400 million individual M&Ms are produced every day in the United States.

*If you have arachibutyrophobia, what are you afraid of? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Cooper. Our two-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He’s telling me he really needs to go out.” —Rodney Lacy

Leave here with a laugh

