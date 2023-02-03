Thursday, February 2, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

What will you have for breakfast today?

By RV Travel
0

Most of our readers read this newsletter first thing in the morning (we know this from past polls). So if that’s the case, we think there’s a good chance you’re thinking about breakfast right now. Whether you’ve had it already or not, breakfast is the best part of the morning, don’t you agree?

This morning, what will you have for breakfast? Will it be some hard-boiled eggs? Cereal or oatmeal? Toast? A smoothie? Or will you have eggs, toast and a smoothie? This poll is a little different—you can vote up to three times if you’re having (or had) more than one of these options.

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what you’re having for breakfast. Come on, make us hungry!

Advertisement/Affiliate

If you value what you learn from RVtravel.com, would you please consider becoming a voluntary subscriber by pledging your support? Every contribution, no matter how modest, helps us serve you better. Thank youLearn more here.

Facebook Groups you might like
RVing with Dogs
RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RVing Over 70
. . . and the official RVtravel.com Facebook page

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
RVers who carry a firearm should also carry this
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.