Do you think you’ll ever become a full-time RVer?

Say you’re chatting with new neighbors in a campground. They’re newbies, but you’ve been RVing for a while now. They’re considering becoming full-timers some day and wonder if you will too. What would you tell them?

Is your plan to become a full-time RVer? Do you think it’s something you’ll consider in the future? Is it something you’ll never consider?

Speaking of full-time RVers, did you know we have a newsletter for full-timers and aspiring full-timers? And, it’s not JUST for full-timers. All RVers will enjoy it! Check out last Wednesday’s issue here.