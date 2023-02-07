How often will you typically wear jeans before washing them?

Did you know you’re only supposed to wash your jeans every three to ten times you wear them? Well, that’s according to Reader’s Digest, at least. Washing them more often than that can cause the fabric to break down, the color to fade, and the size and shape to shift.

Now, we as RVers may wash our jeans less than the average person anyway just because we may do laundry less than the average person since not all of our RVs have washing machines. But who knows…

If you had to say, how often will you typically wear a pair of jeans (any color jeans) before washing them? Do you wash your jeans after each wear? Do you wait until about ten wears? Do you wash them whenever you do laundry? Tell us in the poll below and leave a comment, too, if you feel like sharing.