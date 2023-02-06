RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 6, 2023

Issue 2051

Today’s thought

“Even after all this time the sun never says to the Earth, ‘You owe me.’ Look what happens with a love like that, it lights the whole sky.” ―Hafiz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chopsticks Day!

On this day in history: 1919 – The American Legion is founded.

Tip of the Day

Defrost your vehicle’s windshield in half the time with these tricks

By Gail Marsh

You’re ready to roll on down the road. New adventures await! But no. The windshield is iced over or fogged up. Departure time is delayed—again. Have you ever wished you could quickly defrost/defog your motorhome or truck’s windshield? Me, too! Check out the quick solutions that I discovered. Then choose the trick that works best for you. You’ll hit the road in no time!

Cautions: No matter what, never attempt to drive a vehicle with a frosted/fogged-over windshield. It’s just not worth the risk of an accident. Also, never slosh hot water onto a freezing windshield. The temperature difference can cause the glass to break. Stay safe out there!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Chalking running down RV’s sidewall plus decals fading. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

My 2002 Montana is an old guy, but very solid with a Go Power Elite package and an onboard generator. I am a camp host during the summer and it has served me well for 8 years. I live in southern New Mexico, so the high desert sun in the winter has taken its toll on the decals. When it rains, chalky residue washes off of the roof. Since a new roof has been estimated at $3,500, I’m wondering if there is anything that I can do to extend the life of the roof. Thanks for your advice. —Mark, 2002 Montana 2880RL

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Take a look at the most innovative RV shower ever!

By Cheri Sicard

Take a look at the most innovative RV shower ever in this quick YouTube Shorts tour from Pagosa Adventures of the Winnebago EKKO. This tiny RV has a whole lot packed into it.

Built on a Ford Transit van chassis, the EKKO is a popular small RV, and with good reason when you take a look at its innovative features, including something I’ve never seen before in any RV—a shower like no other.

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Lava Lips

From: jBoy

“These past 42 years I’ve valued far beyond prosperity, acclamations, or prestige because you’ve been my wife. This Valentine’s we’ll celebrate on the Central Coast where we’ve dreamed of living together, forever.”



To: PC

From: SR

“You are my life! We will live each day to the fullest together always in love! XOXO”

A popular lesson put into play: Don’t let first impressions fool you

By Rod Andrew

After several years of traveling, many of us realize that the magnificent sights that we’ve seen often don’t linger as long in our memories as the small events we’ve participated in and the different people we have met. Even something as simple as an act of carelessness can have a powerful impact. Here’s one such incident that taught me a lesson. … Continue reading Rod’s heartwarming story here.

Reader poll

Do you think you’ll ever become a full-time RVer?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Best way to park safely during strong winds

During a strong storm with high winds, try to camp with your RV pointing toward or away from the wind. The RV will be more stable than if the wind hits it sideways. And beware of close-by trees. If they don’t look strong and healthy, camp a distance away … just in case!

Website of the day

The Most Hilarious Trucks of All Time

These trucks will definitely make you laugh. Let’s just say… they’re a little ridiculous!

Recipe of the Day

Fort Worth Fish Tacos

by Paula Todora from Shell Knob, MO

If you’re a fan of fish tacos, then you’ll be a fan of this recipe! The batter for the fish is great. And, the cilantro cream sauce is terrific. Each bite is delightful!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Walt Disney Company is the largest consumer of fireworks in the U.S. If you’ve been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you probably guessed this since you’ve probably been to one of their daily fireworks shows. The annual cost for fireworks amounts to about $50 million.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“I adopted Katy from Hospice when she was 10 years old. Her elderly owner asked Hospice to place Katy with someone loving and adventurous. In the spring of 2022, Katy and I set out on a 7,000-mile, 3-month solo adventure in a Minnie Winnie 31K, flat towing a Honda CRV. Katy proved to be a great copilot and always loved the sights and smells of new campgrounds. Her favorite was the Tetons and snow (we’re from Florida). We have plans to go from Florida to Canada and then down the East Coast in late summer.” —Laura Hale

Leave here with a laugh

