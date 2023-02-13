Do you prefer an RV park that allows or does not allow dogs?

We love dogs. We realllllly love dogs around here. But we DO know that dogs can be a pain in the you-know-what! Especially the barking kinds… As much as we love dogs, we don’t particularly want to be staying right next to a campground neighbor with a loud, obnoxious barking dog. Who would?

If you had the choice between two RV parks across the street from each other, both equally as nice, would you choose to stay at the RV park that allows dogs, or the one across the street that does not allow dogs?

We know your answer may depend if you have a dog or not. If you have a dog, you don’t really have a choice, but if you don’t have a dog… what’ll it be? Feel free to leave a comment after you vote, of course.