News for RVers Issue 1091, Sunday edition

Sunday, February 12, 2023

This 2024 motorhome, made in the USA, can be yours for a mere $3 million!

Here you go, uber rich RVers with mucho dinero to spend. You can now own the world’s first luxury motorcoach built on the newly redesigned Prevost H3-45 bus chassis. Oh, it’s real pretty, to be sure (see pics), but you’ll need to come up with $3 million to take this beauty home. Read all about it.

Lippert’s new customer service is just what the doctor ordered

By Randall Brink

Lippert is taking its customer care to a new level with an innovative video conferencing and photo platform that enhances communication between the customer and support staff. The company recently launched its Visual Remote Assistant to allow customers to speak directly to support techs by video and to submit photos to facilitate understanding of a problem, order parts or request warranty service. This seems to be “just what the doctor ordered.” Read about it.

Coach-Net bought out—Will great road service continue?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Last summer we surveyed RVtravel.com readers about their experiences with emergency roadside service providers. Not only did we ask about different aspects of service, we bottom-lined with the most critical question: How likely are you to recommend your road service provider to your family or friends? Of the seven different providers we asked about, a whopping 74% of Coach-Net users said they would “definitely recommend” the company to others. This week Coach-Net sold out to Blue Compass RV, the second-largest RV retailing company in the U.S. Will Coach-Net’s legendary reputation continue? Continue reading.

Starlink RV: Competition in the rear view from Viasat and Amazon’s Project Kuiper?

SpaceX’s Starlink subsidiary has launched more than 3,500 satellites into low orbit to provide Starlink residential, RV, and marine broadband service. A theoretical competitor, Viasat, Inc., of Carlsbad, CA, has thus far been nothing more than a thorn in Elon Musk’s side, filing petitions and processes with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to thwart the aggressive and prodigious SpaceX launch schedule. Learn more about Starlink’s potential competitors.

In this part of the West, expect some outstanding spring wildflowers!

There’s a good chance parts of California will have a spectacular bloom of wildflowers this year. Depending on the park, visitors may see colorful California poppies, sand verbena, desert sunflowers, evening primrose, popcorn flowers or desert lilies. Read more, including where you might want to travel to see these rare, but magnificent displays of nature.

RV dealers discuss changes in RV buyers post-pandemic

In this 19-minute video from RVbusiness.com, recorded on Feb. 5, three RV dealers talk about the current retail sales market, and the challenges they face. In general, the dealers say that today’s buyers are taking more time and being more cautious in making a buying decision. The dealers are still selling RVs, but the effort to sell them is more challenging than the last two years. Watch this very interesting, and telling, video.

Campground Crowding

Campers forcing vulnerable communities into ‘complete destitution’

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Our readers share their experiences regarding camping and campgrounds, some good and some not so good. For example, Cyndee A. is happy with the KOA that separates campers by length of stay; Jim J. examines the pros of a campsite over a hotel; and Nan A. shares how “‘seasonal’ campers are causing gentrification in one of the last affordable ways for many to live.” Read more.

RV Review

‘Tesla of campers’ debuts. The insulation is made of what??

By Randall Brink

There was a time not long ago when the competition in the high end of the travel trailer market was limited to a few companies like Airstream and Silver Streak. [Now] it seems like every week brings news of evolved travel trailers and, in some instances, from manufacturers we’ve never heard of before. Aero Build has introduced the Coast RV, billed as “America’s most advanced, fully electric luxury RV” and “The Tesla of campers.” Read about it here.

That was the RV week that was

February 5–11, 2023

There were 447,718 retail RV registrations in 2022, according to Statistical Surveys Inc., the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based firm that tracks retail sales and consumer demographics for the RV industry. That’s down 21.55% from the 570,771 in 2021, which was the best year in history. 2022’s total ranks as the sixth-highest, yet the lowest since 2016. By comparison, the total shipments for 2022 was 493,268 units, the third best year on record, according to the RV Industry Association (RVIA). That’s a difference of 45,550 units between retail sales and wholesale shipments for the year.

According to a market analysis report conducted by Grand View Research, the global glamping market is currently valued at $2.35 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% from 2022 to 2023—putting the glamping industry worth nearly $6 billion by 2030. The cabin and pods segment currently dominates the market with a share of more than 46% in 2021. According to Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), millennial and Gen Z generations are the main consumers of glamping.

A new Oregon bill looks to change “tenant” rules for RV park guests. RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords. Currently, if you rent an RV space for more than 45 days, Oregon law says you are a tenant. If the park owner wants a person out, they must go through eviction proceedings. House Bill 2634 wants to change it to 90 days without cause, requiring a 14-day notice.

Terramor and KOA officials on Wednesday withdrew their application for 75 upscale “glamping” sites near Saugerties and Woodstock, New York. The proposed resort had faced strong opposition from community members. Objections were based in part on nuisance concerns stemming from traffic, noise and lighting in the largely undeveloped area. Under the application, there would have been a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and events center, a 28-person staff dormitory, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a community fire pit, a wellness center, a maintenance building, and a dog park (but no sites for RVs). “We are thrilled and will be celebrating,” said Citizens Against Terramor President Susan Paynter.

An RV fire at a La Mesa RV Center showroom in Port St. Lucie, Florida, created a lot of excitement, but in the end only caused damage to one fifth wheel trailer, which had been moved out of the showroom where the local fire department extinguished it. No word on what caused the blaze.

The Dyrt, a leading app for camping information and booking, has launched The Dyrt Alerts, which sends a text notification to members when a sold-out campground receives a cancellation. Campers may select up to 5 campgrounds where they wish to stay and the date range; they will receive a notification if a campsite becomes available. Dyrt Alerts are already scanning nearly 4,000 U.S. campgrounds, with more on the way. "Camping is at an all-time high and it's never been this difficult to find a campsite," said Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt.

U.S. diesel prices have dropped this month and could go lower, analysts said, an unexpected swoon that coincided with the start of a British and European Union ban on Russian fuel imports. The falling demand behind the price drop has allowed the United States to rebuild stocks, especially along the East Coast, where scarce supplies six months ago raised prospects of curbs on U.S. exports. Lower prices could ease inflation worries that have occupied investors.

Shuttle service in Zion National Park will resume this March in Zion Canyon and Springdale. Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive until shuttle service starts. Limited parking is available at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. But consider parking in town and riding the free Springdale Line shuttle when shuttles are running. Zion made this change to accommodate visitors and families on spring break travel. Also, this spring, Zion National Park will start work to improve the South Campground and south entrance area. The campground will be closed until the work is complete.

Motor vehicle crashes cost American society $340 billion in 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced recently. The agency’s report, “The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes, 2019,” examined the costs of one year of crashes that killed an estimated 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million, and damaged 23 million vehicles.

Makers of medieval calendars marked two days of each month as evil days, calling them "Dies Mali." On those days nothing good was supposed to happen. The label eventually morphed into our word "dismal."

The state of Iowa will begin collecting taxes for charging electric vehicles starting in July. A kilowatt-hour charge is included, which will ensure out-of-state electric vehicles also contribute towards the state’s road fund. The increased revenue hopes to help cover the loss of revenue from gasoline and diesel fuel sales.

The San Luis Obispo County (Calif.) Board of Supervisors has decided to allow self-contained RVs to stay one night at a Harvest Host property without a special permit as long as the reservation is made through the Harvest Hosts website. Harvest Hosts is an online platform that connects an RVer with a place to stay for free at a ranch, winery, farm or other rural location after joining the organization.

Even though has been a wet winter along the Sierra, and last summer’s monsoons dumped more water than normal on Death Valley National Park, officials are not expecting a “super bloom” of wildflowers in the park this spring. “Looks like it will be an average bloom,” said Abby Wines, the park’s management analyst. Super blooms in the park are short, but spectacular.

Beginning March 1, Michigan residents will pay an extra dollar for their Recreation Passport, a pass that gives year-round vehicle access to more than 100 state parks, recreation areas, boating sites, campgrounds, hiking trails and more. The fee will increase from $12 to $13 for vehicles, and from $6 to $7 for motorcycles. In 2022, 40% of eligible Michigan vehicles had the pass.

Virginia taxpayers can now direct their state tax refunds, or a portion of them, to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Half of the donated funds will go towards granting outdoor recreation projects and the other half will go towards the protection of natural habitats. To direct funds to the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, simply enter code number 68 on Schedule VAC (Virginia Contributions Schedule), Section II (Other Voluntary Contributions), when filing your state individual tax return Form 760.

The National Parks of Lake Superior will be the first in the nation to decarbonize, meaning they will eliminate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions within the next four years. The five parks are located in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Projects include retrofitting buildings for heat pump water heaters, switching to LED lighting, and replacing all gas or diesel vehicles with electric. One of the biggest challenges of the decarbonization plan is at isolated Isle Royale National Park, which currently operates on diesel generators. Funding for the project comes from the National Park Service budget and private donations.

Public access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park in California was scheduled to reopen yesterday. The Generals Highway above Hospital Rock has been closed since early January due to road damage from winter storms. This reopening will provide access to the Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree and Wolverton snowplay area. Officials warn visitors to prepare for winter conditions and carry chains.

News briefs

Texas is getting a new state park for the first time since 1998. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, just 75 miles west of Dallas-Fort Worth, will encompass 5,000 acres of former ranchland. The park will have an extensive multi-use trail system and will showcase the 1,400-foot-high peaks. An opening date has yet to be decided, but will most likely be later this year.

Volkswagen announced on Autoblog.com at the Chicago Auto Show last week that it is looking into making an electric pickup truck. More news, the company said, will come later this year.

Tennessee’s Cherokee National Forest is seeking volunteer camp hosts at Rock Creek, Horse Creek, and Paint Creek campgrounds from early May through October. Interested? Email Seong Hopkins at seong.hopkins@usda.gov or call the Unaka Ranger District office at (423) 638-4109.

Reflex Steering Stabilizers, respected for their ease of installation and reliability, are now available at Roadmaster Inc. for motorized RVs after a long absence from the market due to global supply chain issues.

Fun Town RV has officially opened its newest location at 7601 S Shields near downtown Oklahoma City. It will be equipped as a full-service dealer with RV sales, service and parts.

Skaggs RV Outlet LLC in Elizabethtown, Ky., has recently acquired Valley RV Sales in Corbin, Ky., which is about 140 miles to the southeast.

While more than 92 percent of front-seat drivers and passengers in Iowa wear seat belts, nearly half of those killed on Iowa roadways last year were not buckled up. In 2022, 114 people were not wearing seat belts when they were killed in a crash.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Robbers ripped off a Rockwood travel trailer in Amarillo, Texas. The 31-foot brown 2013 model vanished from the 3100 block of Southwest 81st on January 25. Last posted plates, Texas B42-6497, and the last six digits of the VIN are 846939. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the rig’s recovery or the arrest of the perpetrator. Call (806) 374-4400. Also: The Broome County (New York) Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen 2018 Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer stolen the morning of Feb. 2 in the town of Fenton. The trailer is 19.5 feet long with a NY registration BP80082. The VIN is 1UJBJ0AJ9J17A0488. Have info? Call 607-778-2053 and refer to case #23-02415. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of February 6, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.44 [Calif.: $4.41]

Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: None.

Diesel: $4.54 [Calif.: $5.48]

Change from week before: Down 8 cents; Change from year before: Up 59 cents.

Trivia

If you’re planning a surgery, try avoiding it on the surgeon’s birthday. According to research published this month in the British Medical Journal, there’s a noticeable increase in patient deaths after surgeons perform an operation on their birthday. The scientists tracked how many Medicare beneficiaries died within 30 days of an emergency surgery. When the surgery was performed on a surgeon’s birthday, 6.9 percent of the patients died. On any other day, only 5.6 percent died.

