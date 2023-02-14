Monday, February 13, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Will you do anything today to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

By RV Travel
0

By now you know today is Valentine’s Day. A day to celebrate love! And no, it doesn’t just have to be romantic love. Hey, make your dog a special dinner tonight—that counts, too! Call your friend (if they’re a lady friend, they’re your “galentine”!), and if you’re alone, FaceTime or Zoom with a family member or friend while you eat dinner. That way you’re “having dinner” with someone.

Will you do something today to celebrate? If so, are you going out to celebrate or are you staying in to celebrate? Are you not sure yet? Not celebrating? If you are doing something special, please leave a comment below the poll and tell us what it is. We want to know. We love love!

Advertisement/Affiliate
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 13, 2023
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.