Will you do anything today to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

By now you know today is Valentine’s Day. A day to celebrate love! And no, it doesn’t just have to be romantic love. Hey, make your dog a special dinner tonight—that counts, too! Call your friend (if they’re a lady friend, they’re your “galentine”!), and if you’re alone, FaceTime or Zoom with a family member or friend while you eat dinner. That way you’re “having dinner” with someone.

Will you do something today to celebrate? If so, are you going out to celebrate or are you staying in to celebrate? Are you not sure yet? Not celebrating? If you are doing something special, please leave a comment below the poll and tell us what it is. We want to know. We love love!