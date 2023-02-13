RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 13, 2023

Issue 2056

Today’s thought

“The question is not what you look at, but what you see.” ―Henry David Thoreau

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheddar Day! It was created by the Tillamook County (OR) Creamery Cooperation in 2019 to celebrate its 110th birthday. Cheddar cheese hails from the city of Cheddar in Somerset, South England. It accounts for more than a third of all the cheese sold in the United States.

On this day in history: 1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members.

Tip of the Day

Believe it or not, tennis balls come in very handy

Perhaps you play tennis, perhaps you have a tennis ball-obsessed dog, or perhaps you find an old tennis ball at the campground. Well, don’t toss them out! Try these tips for reusing tennis balls while RVing or in and around your home.

Cleaner . Slide a tennis ball on the handle end of your RV broom. It will help catch and remove cobwebs that form in your rig’s ceiling corners and other hard-to-reach areas. The tennis ball will always be right at hand to help you remove black scuff marks from your RV floors, too. The ball simply erases the marks away.

. Slide a tennis ball on the handle end of your RV broom. It will help catch and remove cobwebs that form in your rig’s ceiling corners and other hard-to-reach areas. The tennis ball will always be right at hand to help you remove black scuff marks from your RV floors, too. The ball simply erases the marks away. Wiper keeper. Put a ball under each windshield wiper arm to keep the rubber away from the hot glass or to keep them from freezing to the windshield in cold weather.

Put a ball under each windshield wiper arm to keep the rubber away from the hot glass or to keep them from freezing to the windshield in cold weather. Laundry helper. Tennis balls will help fluff linens as they dry in your RV’s dryer. You can also wrap the ball in aluminum foil to lessen clothing static.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My inverter only powers one outlet. How can I rewire it to add more?

Dear Dave,

I have an inverter in my new camper and despite repeated requests I cannot get a wiring diagram for the camper. The inverter only seems to power one poorly placed plug—not even the one for the shaver in the bathroom! The inverter is basically useless. I’m planning on rewiring it. (I’m the son of an electrician and an electrical engineer—so I probably won’t electrocute myself. 🙂 ) But I wonder why the manufacturer won’t give me an electrical diagram. Apparently even the dealer can’t get one. Any helpful info? Thanks! —Tom, 2021 Heartland Mallard Pathfinder

Video of the day

Ditching the dinette for an RV lithium battery upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

The Wandering Wagners are remodeling their rig. Namely, they are removing their dinette, which they don’t use often enough, and replacing it with storage for an RV lithium battery upgrade.

Of course, the job begins with removing the old dinette. This exposed a whole lot of dirt and dog hair that needed to be cleaned (I shudder to think what mine would look like), and a few bolt holes that they needed to deal with.

For Lovers Only…

To: Tumbleweed

From: Little Zeke

“44 years together next month and I love you more each day.”



To: Blue eyes

From: Anonymous

“You are the one for me and always have been. We’ve had 45 wonderful adventurous years together so let’s have more. Where ever we go I want you with me. Love always.”

Listen up, romantics. Valentine's Day is TOMORROW. If you have a special someone you'd like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don't use their real names, use a special name that only they'll recognize.

Hubby is a night owl, wife is an early riser. Different sleep schedules hard to manage in RV

By Gail Marsh

“Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Or so the saying goes. But what happens when your hubby is the night owl and you are the early riser? Or the reverse? And what happens when the two of you try to navigate your different sleep rhythms while living in a 34-foot RV, or even less square footage? Yipes! Continue reading for an explanation of what causes different sleep schedules, some suggestions to deal with this situation, and then please add your comments to the conversation.

Reader poll

Do you prefer an RV park that allows or does not allow dogs?

Quick Tip

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine, but still “no juice”? Check in the bathroom and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. Don’t ask how we know about this one.

Website of the day

U.S. National Parks by size

This list of largest to smallest National Parks by size (measured by acres) might surprise you. We would’ve guessed some of these would’ve been higher on the list!

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate & Raspberry Bars

by Kathryn Brown from Woodbridge, NJ

These homemade brownie bars have a raspberry layer in the middle. Sounds like a simple dessert, but they are a brownie bar like no other. Very chewy and soft, they have a wonderful sweet chocolate flavor that’s mixed with the layer of tart raspberry fruit spread. Melted dark chocolate is drizzled over them and topped with a fresh raspberry. Bite into these chocolate and raspberry bars and your taste buds will swoon.

Trivia

If you grew up in the U.S., you most likely told another child they have “cooties.” The term “cooties” first appeared in English from British World War I soldiers that referred to the lice that ran rampant in battlefield trenches. It is believed to be derived from the Philippine, Malaysian-Indonesian, and Maori word kuto or kutu, which refers to a biting insect.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zoe is 18 and has been RVing with us since she was a kitten. She is definitely a camping kitty and occasionally she likes to help with the driving.” —Alana O’Ke

Leave here with a laugh

