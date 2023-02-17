How good are you at telling jokes?

There’s always someone at a party who attracts a crowd because he or she can tell a joke so easily. Everybody laughs. They definitely have a knack for it. Others… Well, they are so bad at telling jokes that they don’t even try.

How about you? Are you great at telling jokes or are you a joke-telling dud? Perhaps you think you’re maybe somewhere in between?

Inquiring minds would like to know. Oh, and if you feel so inclined, please leave us your favorite joke in the comments below. Maybe we’ll use them in an upcoming newsletter…