Thursday, February 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How good are you at telling jokes?

By RV Travel
0

There’s always someone at a party who attracts a crowd because he or she can tell a joke so easily. Everybody laughs. They definitely have a knack for it. Others… Well, they are so bad at telling jokes that they don’t even try.

How about you? Are you great at telling jokes or are you a joke-telling dud? Perhaps you think you’re maybe somewhere in between?

Inquiring minds would like to know. Oh, and if you feel so inclined, please leave us your favorite joke in the comments below. Maybe we’ll use them in an upcoming newsletter…

Advertisement/Affiliate
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
RVs vs. hotels: We put affordability and convenience to the test

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.