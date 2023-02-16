Thursday, February 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

RVs vs. hotels: We put affordability and convenience to the test

By Nanci Dixon
0
A door opens into a hotel room

Which is better: a hotel or an RV? Which is more affordable these days? If staying in campgrounds is so expensive, why not just stay in hotels? These are some of the questions that have come up in some of my recent weekly Crowded Campgrounds columns. Many commenters say they’re thinking about hanging up their RV’s keys for good and will travel by car instead. They mention that it would be easier to get a room at a hotel than it is a campsite, not to mention hotels are less expensive in the long run. Do you agree?

Forced to hotel it

As some of you may know, we were recently in Red Bay, Alabama, getting our motorhome repaired. We weren’t able to stay in it with the paint and fiberglass work being done, so my husband and I were hoteling it. One time we stayed at a cute boutique hotel in Red Bay. We were traveling in the area and stayed at an upscale hotel in downtown Tupelo, Mississippi, and then in a nice Holiday Inn.

They are easy to book but more expensive than campsite

We hadn’t stayed in a hotel in years and had the same kind of sticker shock that I got as campground fees began to rise. The prices for boutique, upscale and mid-range hotels run from three to five times more expensive than moderate RV sites. In one week we spent the equivalent of a month’s rental in an RV park!

Less crowding

One nice thing about booking hotels is that it’s just one easy click online and we’re done and booked. Only one hotel was running out of rooms, but that was okay—it was too expensive anyway. The time-consuming part was reading hotel reviews. We decided against the one that had bugs crawling up the walls and against the one with train noise. We can get train noise at a campground.

Gas is less

My tow car gets around 40 mpg, whereas the RV gets a “whopping” 9 mpg (11 mpg with a wind at our back). We have been traveling by car now and there is no contest on gas. The gas price round-trip from Red Bay, Alabama, to Jackson, Mississippi, was about $40. If we had come down in the RV, as planned, it would have been at least $250.

When we factor in eating out and hotels, traveling is surprisingly less expensive in the RV, but that doesn’t count the cost of the RV, soaring interest rates, fuel, cost of a tow vehicle, maintenance or the huge repair bill we will face when we pick the RV back up in Red Bay. Travel might be less costly in an RV, but overall the expenses are more.

Hotel vs. RV: Which is better?

I sometimes consider not having an RV and making travel easier. Sometimes I think about just drastically downsizing. This trip was a good test for that.

There are pros and cons on both sides. But what I learned is that the RV pros, for us, outweigh the hotel pros.

RV pros

  • Our own bed! Our own bathroom, towels, soap and couch
  • No lugging stuff in and out of a hotel room
  • Eating in RV is cheaper than eating out
  • Excitement of pulling into a new campground, setting up and enjoying nature
  • Meeting people—folks in a hotel just don’t talk
  • No dubiously clean hotel rooms—thank goodness for Lysol spray and wipes!
  • Walk more, sightsee more

Hotel pros

  • Readily available
  • Easy to book
  • Gas in the car is cheaper
  • Free breakfast (at some)
  • Someone else cleans
  • No RV investment, maintenance, insurance, storage

The hotels are fine, more than fine, and yet… there is no place like home, our RV home.

Everyone has their own preferences. What are yours and why?

##RVT1092

Advertisement/Affiliate
Let’s GO to the Seattle RV Show! Feb 16-19
The NW’s Largest RV show returns to Lumen Field Event Center February 16-19! Twenty Local Dealers, All the new models, LOW Show prices, Free Seminars and tons of  Exhibits and Demonstrations! For Tickets and FREE PARKING CLICK HERE
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Wacky reasons auto accident victims give for their mishaps

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.