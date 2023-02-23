Wednesday, February 22, 2023

What’s too much to routinely pay for a dinner entree at a restaurant?

By RV Travel
If you are a quatorzième, you are a what? A professional dinner guest! There is a long-standing superstition that the 13th guest at a dinner party is destined for tragedy. Quatorzième is French for fourteenth, so if you are a quatorzième you are hired as the 14th dinner guest for parties and gatherings.

All that being said… this is for you quatorzièmes! When you go out to eat, what do you think is too much to routinely pay for a dinner entrée at a restaurant?

Do you think $10 or less? What about $20 or $30? $40? $50? More than $50? We know $40 or $50 might seem like a lot, but hey, some people really really like a good, big steak.

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 22, 2023

