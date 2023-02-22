RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Issue 2063

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard, are sweeter” ―John Keats

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cook A Sweet Potato Day!

On this day in history: 1878 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

Tip of the Day

Handy tips and tricks for using TV trays while RVing

By Gail Marsh

You may remember the metal or wood folding trays from your childhood. You may still have them, but I’ll bet you’d never guess the many ways for using TV trays while RVing.

Brief history

No one knows for sure who invented the first folding TV tray, but historians claim to know why. It’s right there in the tray name: TV. Yes, by the mid-1950s folks were enamored with television. In 1952, the first advertisement for the ingenious, folding, mini table debuted on (you guessed it) television! It was touted as the perfect place to put snacks and a drink while watching TV.

Then, just two years later, in 1954, Swanson & Sons introduced an all-in-one frozen meal. Each meal was packaged on an aluminum picnic-like tray, with separate places for meat, potatoes, and veggies. All homemakers needed to do was remove the outer packaging and bake the meal in the oven. Afterward, family members could take their supper to the living room and watch TV as they ate. TV dinners were a smashing success! And the folding TV tray became a necessity for many American households across the country.

Continue reading; these ideas are great!

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Nightmare Dometic refrigerator journey!

Dear Dave,

The refrigerator on propane mode will, all at the same time, shut off flame, click motherboard and check light comes on beeping continuously. When on auto, the refrigerator will beep and motherboard clicks. —Steve, 2022 Jayco 22RB

Read more of this saga and Dave’s answers

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Prevent buyer’s remorse: The importance of getting an RV buyer inspection

A Facebook group member recently shared their buyer’s remorse. They shared their experience purchasing a brand-new trailer in November 2022. Approximately 6-7 weeks later, the owner found that the undercarriage was significantly “rusted like the Titanic….” As they described, “Anything that can rust is rusted: screws, bolts, nuts, brackets, slides, springs, wheels, axles, etc.” This member stressed the importance of getting an RV buyer inspection prior to taking the unit into possession, whether it’s brand-new or used.

Continue reading

TODAY: RV repair and maintenance advice

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Our tech experts, Dave, Dustin and Zach, will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance LIVE TODAY from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Watch live: California RV Specialists YouTube, RVtravel.com YouTube or on the RVtravel.com Facebook.

Video of the day

10 camper hacks and tips for you to try

By Cheri Sicard

The team from HGTV Handmade has compiled a quick little video of camper hacks and RV tips. You are definitely going to want to try some of these.

There’s no dialogue, just a quick run-through showing these camper hacks in action.

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: HLB

From: MSB

“40 years later and every day I think to myself, ‘I’m so happy we found each other.’ You are the love of my life. I love everything about you. You are the kindest person I know, are always helping others, a wonderful wife, mom, and grandmother. We Love Around the World and Back Again.”



To: Stinky

From: Dumb Daddy D.

“For over 56 years, Stinky, you have made my life anything but Stinky. Wonderful and rewarding are better descriptors. I love you. Let’s go camping!”

[Note from Diane: Love that nickname. My dad didn’t like my mom’s name, Frances, so he gave her the choice of being called “Stinky” or “Butchie.” Then he lovingly called her Butchie for the next 60 years.]

Even though Valentine’s Day is over, we’ll continue this feature throughout the month since we got so many submissions. No more new submissions will be accepted, though.

Wrinkles are much more than lines. They tell the story of adventures I am glad to have had

By Nanci Dixon

When I look directly into the mirror lately, I am startled by the person staring back at me. She looks familiar but nothing like the me I remember. She’s wrinkled, lined and sagging. When the heck did that happen? … Find out what Nanci said after her husband asked her if she would like to get a facelift, and why she responded the way she did, here.

Reader poll

How important is it that your RV is available to you in an emergency?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This is the #1 best-selling… well, we won’t tell you the category, but you’ll probably want it (and you’ll also want to go to all these places!).

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Make sure your pet is comfortable when traveling

Introducing Rover or Fluffy to RV travel? Make sure they have a comfortable bed for traveling. If you’re headed for cold or damp country with an older pet, consider springing for a heated pet bed. Whatever you choose, let your pal get used to it at home before traveling.

On this day last year…

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Every RVer needs one of these!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you’re going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if your brake fluid is moisture-contaminated. Water in brake fluid boils and can wipe out your braking ability! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for about $10 that warns you if there’s too much water in your fluid. Simply dip the tester into your rig’s brake fluid and you’ll be able to see where you stand. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

YouTube: RV Emergency Preparedness

If, like in today’s poll, it’s important that your RV is available to you in an emergency, check out these pages (and pages and pages) of YouTube videos. They’ll help you make sure your RV is ready for anything!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• 7 things to ask yourself before planning an RV remodel

• Are slide awnings a necessity or a waste of money?

• The story of Airstream, NASA and the space program’s Mobile Quarantine Facility

Recipe of the Day

Sweet Potato Banana Bread

by Teresa Jacobson from New Orleans, LA

This quick bread is a twist on plain banana bread that’s full of flavor. Nuts add a nice crunch. This recipe uses bananas and mashed sweet potatoes which make the bread extremely moist and tender. The bread is not overly sweet so the glaze on top adds sweetness to the bread. Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know that leafcutter ants don’t actually eat the leaves? Instead, the leaves are food for the ant’s extensive underground fungus system. For tens of millions of years, leafcutter ants have tended these fungus farms, which provide nutrients for the ant larvae in the colony. This fungus is so important to the colony that when a new queen sets out to form a brand new colony, she takes a starter fungus (in a tiny pocket within her mouth) with her to start seeding a new colony. Amazing!

*What’s the most popular town name in the U.S. and how many towns are there named that? Guess, then see if you’re right by checking yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Eevee and Lexi are Collie/Red Heeler cross and Blue Heeler pup. Couldn’t ask for better companions. They are settled down for the ride after a long morning hike.” —Beverly Chaba

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.