Monday, February 27, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you take a vitamin every day?

According to the CDC, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey found that nearly 58 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 20 have taken a dietary supplement within the last 30 days. The most common dietary supplement are multivitamins, followed by vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements. Interesting!

Do you take a vitamin every day? If so, is it a multivitamin? Or do you take specific (or multiple) vitamins for certain needs?

