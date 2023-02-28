According to the CDC, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey found that nearly 58 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 20 have taken a dietary supplement within the last 30 days. The most common dietary supplement are multivitamins, followed by vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements. Interesting!

Do you take a vitamin every day? If so, is it a multivitamin? Or do you take specific (or multiple) vitamins for certain needs?

