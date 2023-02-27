RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 27, 2023

Issue 2066

Tip of the Day

These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV

By Nanci Dixon

Broken, lost or forgotten items can put a damper on or even end an RV trip. After more than six years of full-timing, there are a few spare items we always carry in our RV. Extra weight should always be taken into consideration, but there are a few things that are showstoppers if we don’t have an extra or something to fix the one that broke.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I repair the cracks in the RV’s countertop?

Dear Dave,

My counter is getting little cracks in it. Can it be repaired? Or how and what would you recommend to replace it with? Thanks. —Steve (no RV data provided)

In the RV shop with Dustin

Has your awning/slide-out topper rail pulled loose?

Has your awning or slide-out topper rail pulled loose from the wall? This piece of aluminum is mounted to an RV wall before the awning or slide-out topper fabric has been installed. There is a poly cord sewn into the awning fabric that fits a channel in the awning/slide-out topper rail to retain and support the fabric connection to the coach side wall. These rails take a lot of abuse from travel, vibration, wind and rain.

Video of the day

Tow ratings on Ford trucks changed on already-sold trucks!

By Cheri Sicard

The team from RV Miles is here with the latest RV news and their lead story is pretty darn shocking. It seems that Ford changed the tow rating on Ford trucks already sold and on the road!

This discrepancy will affect a lot of different Ford trucks.

State residency and tax issues: Here’s how long you can stay in a state before you have to pay state taxes

READER DAVE T. ASKS: “We’re considering spending a summer in an RV park in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Michigan, and were wondering if there were any tax issues to consider. Do these states charge income tax on retirees who are just summer visitors?” Read full-time RVer Nanci Dixon’s answer here.

Reader poll

Are you currently on a diet to lose weight?

Quick Tip

Are you licensed properly?

In some jurisdictions, if you only possess a regular driver’s license you are not allowed to pull a trailer over a certain weight or size. If you’re not licensed properly, and in the event of a claim, your insurance company could deny you coverage. You could as well be ticketed or shut down on the side of the highway. Don’t put yourself in a position that will cause you grief. If you’re not sure, check with the licensing standards department of your state/province. Our thanks to George B.

Website of the day

14 Destinations to Visit and See Gorgeous Spring Flowers

Tomorrow is the last day of February and then March comes (can you believe it?), and that means spring flowers are just around the corner! Start planning your trips around where the flowers bloom. Trust us—it’s a beautiful idea!

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Cakes

by Lisa Johnson from Macon, GA

We have had a lot of crab cakes and tuna croquettes in our lives, but had never thought about chopping up shrimp and using that in a shrimp cake. We love the crunchiness that Panko gives to this dish! If you want to kick the heat up a notch, add cayenne pepper or even chopped jalapenos. This is a super easy and delicious dish to try at your next dinner!

Trivia

What liquid is considered the most expensive liquid on Earth? LSD? Printer ink? Insulin? Scorpion venom? Yup, it’s scorpion venom. While most of you probably aren’t out shopping for any of that, if you were it would cost you about $39 million for about a gallon of it. Why would you need scorpion venom? It stops you from aging! We’re kidding, obviously. This article explains it all (truly fascinating!).

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Roxie, 3, cuddles up with Boz, 13. Best buds!” —Gloria Nielsen

Leave here with a laugh

