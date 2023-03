Maybe your favorite activity is playing your guitar around the campfire, or perhaps you play music gigs around the country. Maybe you like to annoy your husband with your accordion or maybe the grandkid’s left their kazoo behind and you haven’t stopped playing it…

Whatever the case, do you bring a musical instrument with you on your RV trips? If so, will you share with us what instrument it is and if you play it professionally or just for fun? We want to know!