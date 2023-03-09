Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Have you ever had to take your RV into the shop because of a recall on it?

By RV Travel
There are a lot of RV recalls. There are also a lot of recalls on other vehicles too, like maybe your tow vehicle. Did you know you can always find out if there are any open recalls on your RV, tow vehicle or other vehicle by inputting your vehicle’s VIN number here? It’s certainly worth doing every so often.

Have you ever had to take your RV in for service because of a recall on it? We’re not talking about your car or tow vehicle here in today’s poll, just your RV.

After you vote please leave a comment and tell us about your experience. Thanks!

