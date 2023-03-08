Airstream recalls trailers for gas leak risk

Airstream is recalling certain 2021-2023 Basecamp, Bambi, Atlas, and Interstate travel trailers, equipped with certain SDS2 2-burner drop-in cooktops. The internal aluminum burner tubes that connect to the gas valves may fracture and cause a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire which can cause injury (or worse). As many as 6,827 trailers may be involved this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will install a regulator support bracket, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 29, 2023. Owners may contact Airstream Customer Service at 877-596-6111 (Travel Trailer ext. 7491) or (Touring Coach ext. 7401).

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you own one of these travel trailers, please don’t delay dealing with this important recall.

To learn about other RV recalls visit here.

##RVT1095b