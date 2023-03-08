Wednesday, March 8, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Airstream recalls trailers for gas leak risk

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Airstream is recalling certain 2021-2023 Basecamp, Bambi, Atlas, and Interstate travel trailers, equipped with certain SDS2 2-burner drop-in cooktops. The internal aluminum burner tubes that connect to the gas valves may fracture and cause a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire which can cause injury (or worse). As many as 6,827 trailers may be involved this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will install a regulator support bracket, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 29, 2023. Owners may contact Airstream Customer Service at 877-596-6111 (Travel Trailer ext. 7491) or (Touring Coach ext. 7401).

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you own one of these travel trailers, please don’t delay dealing with this important recall.

To learn about other RV recalls visit here.

##RVT1095b

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.