Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Reader Polls

Would you consider yourself an adventurous or a picky eater?

When it comes to eating, how would you rate yourself: adventurous or picky? Maybe somewhere in between?

As RVers, and as travelers, we’re bound to come across new foods on an almost daily basis. Maybe you’ll try rattlesnake in the Southwest, geoduck in the Pacific Northwest, reindeer sausage in Alaska, scrapple in Pennsylvania, or alligator along the Gulf Coast. Have you tried any of these? Would you?

In the poll below, tell us how adventurous or how picky you are. Once you’ve voted, please leave a comment and tell us about the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten. We want to know!

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Is this your RV?

