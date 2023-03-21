RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Issue 2082

Today’s thought

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.” ―Walt Whitman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National French Bread Day!

On this day in history: 1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Improve your fire escape-ability

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Steve Barnes, a longtime RVtravel.com reader, took to heart one of our RV safety videos that stressed the importance of regularly checking your RV’s egress windows – fire escapes. Steve reports, “I checked my fire escape after one year. A year ago, when it was brand-new, it was jammed.” Steve took it back to the dealer, who repaired it. But keeping in mind the advice to keep up with these things, Steve did another test a year later. Once again, his window was stuck.

Says Steve, “I freed it, lubed the seal with slide-out lube, and the metal parts with bicycle chain lube. I reassembled using only one of four friction clips. The clip jammed. Removing it was a major job.” With all of the friction clips out, the window finally was completely “unstuck,” but Steve notes what should have been a simple 20-minute “test” turned into a three-hour repair ordeal. Better, though, three hours spent with a fix, than finding out in a real-world “test” that getting out of his RV just wouldn’t happen.

But it set Steve to thinking…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is an after-market paint protection on an RV worth the money?

Dear Dave,

We just purchased a new trailer and it has been recommended that we get Platinum Shield Paint Protection applied to the manufacturer’s RV paint job to protect it from yellowing. Does this make sense, and are many owners having this product applied to their new vehicles? —Walter

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

24 RV overnight stops better than Walmart

By Cheri Sicard

As you may or may not have heard, many Walmarts are no longer allowing overnight RV parking. The more urban the area, the more likely you will be to encounter this. Sometimes you just need a quick place to pull over and sleep. What to do? In the video below, the team from Let’s Turn It Up World has compiled 24 RV overnight stops that beat Walmart (even if Walmart were still an option).

Click here to watch

ABCs of Full-Time RV Living

By Nanci Dixon

We are full-time RVers, living our dream. We belong to that ever-growing group of adventurous people that have sold their sticks and bricks houses, gotten rid of almost all their belongings, and left friends and family to live the dream of RV living full-time. … Everything you want to know about full-time RVing is here.

Reader poll

Have you ever rented an RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Keep the dust out of your RV

Taking your RV into a super-dusty area? Here’s a tip to help keep the dust out of the rig for the duration: Cover up any vent openings that connect the inside of your rig to the outside—the refrigerator and the water heater are examples. While you’ll have to leave the water heater turned off for this one, it may pay dividends. Cover the vents with cheap household air conditioner filters, and tape the filter on with heavy-duty masking tape. Be sure to pull the filter off the water heater before firing it up. You may need to use solvent to clean the tape adhesive, but it’s better than dust in your house.

Website of the day

Stops to Make Along the Civil Rights Trail

RVing along the Civil Rights Trail should be high on your list of trips to take. It’s not too late to add this to your 2023 travel plans.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 59 percent of towable owners bought a vehicle specifically to tow their RV.

• 55 percent say spending time alone is easy for them. In fact, it’s necessary.

• 20 percent have performed CPR on someone in a medical emergency.

Recent poll: Did you ever own a car with fins?

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Asparagus With Tomatoes and Gorgonzola

by Marjorie Koslow from North Wales, PA

Love asparagus and feeling adventurous? Give this roasted asparagus recipe a try. Gorgonzola cheese tastes similar to blue cheese. The tomatoes are sweet and that’s a nice contrast to the tangy cheese. Roasted perfectly, the asparagus is tender with a slight crunch. It’s very easy to prepare and would be delicious alongside steak or chicken.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The tradition of Girl Scout cookie sales dates back to 1917, when a Muskogee, OK, troop, The Mistletoe Troop, began selling sugar cookies in their high school cafeteria as a service project. Want to try out the original recipe? Find it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Skylar, our little rescue girl. We took her everywhere. Liked camping/exploring, the beach, and barking at everyone as I drove… She would sleep on the couch and wrapped herself in her blanket even in the summer! Unfortunately, she got very sick last Nov. and sadly left us last month. She is missed, greatly.” —Bill Haidet

We’re so sorry you lost your sweet Skylar, Bill. Thank you for giving her such a wonderful life. It’s true what they say: Who rescued who?

Leave here with a laugh

Our artificial staff member, Milly, tells one of her favorite bar jokes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

