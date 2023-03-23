Dog owners: Is/are your dog(s) a purebred or mutt?

Okay, dog owners, this one is for you!

Is your dog or are your dogs purebred or a mutt?

Now, if you have a “designer dog breed,” we’re still considering that a purebred, not a mutt. Don’t know what a designer dog breed is? It means a dog has been bred, usually by a breeder, by two purebred dogs to create a new breed. Some of the most popular designer dog breeds are the doodles (Goldendoodle, Labradoodle, Cavapoo, Sheepadoodle, Yorkipoo, Maltipoo, Ausiedoodle, etc.), Chiweenies (Chihuahua and Dachshund), Puggle (Pug and Beagle), Pomski (Pomeranian and Husky), and many more.

After you vote, tell us what kind of dog you have in the comments. And if you have a mutt and want to know what breeds they are, we suggest doing this easy at-home DNA test. It’s fun!