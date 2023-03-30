Wednesday, March 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

What do you do most nights after dinner?

By RV Travel
0

On most evenings after a nice dinner, what do you find yourself doing most often? Is an after-dinner walk a part of your nightly routine? Do you usually watch TV or movies every night? Maybe you play a game on your phone or do a physical puzzle at the table? Do you finish up the day’s work? Participate in your favorite hobby? Sit outside around a campfire and chat with your partner?

In this poll, you can vote twice. So please vote for the two that you most often do. If you answer “Other” please leave a comment. We’re curious! Thanks!

Advertisement/Affiliate

Previous article
Full-Time RVer Newsletter #52, March 29, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE