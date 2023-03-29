Full-Time RVer Newsletter #52, March 29, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 52

Quote of the day

“Happiness? The color of it must be spring green.” —Frances Mayes

No more excuses. RV now!

By Gail Marsh

“As soon as the baby can walk.” “Just as soon as I finish grad school.” “As soon as the children complete grade school/middle school/high school/college.” “As soon as I retire.” I’ll admit it. I used the “as soon as” phrase so much during my lifetime that it became my go-to mantra. Whenever approached by an out-of-the-ordinary idea, I always made excuses. Now I regret putting off so many opportunities. Looking back, as soon as one hurdle was overcome, I immediately erected the next!

Never the “perfect time”

Turns out, throughout my life, there has never been a perfect time—for anything. Family responsibilities, occupation requirements, health constraints. You name it—everyday living can legitimately squash almost any idea. I used many excuses. But now? Now I have some regrets.

I think that I got bogged down by “life’s responsibilities.” Instead of eagerly accepting an opportunity, I’d mentally grind through all the reasons why the opportunity could never work. “Who will watch the kids?” “How will my job get done?” “Can we afford to do this?” All good questions, and certainly legitimate. Looking back, I realize that I concentrated only on the negative aspects of an opportunity, rather than searching for ways to make it work. What a mistake!

Features

Finding the magic in unknown places, the reason we travel

By Emily Woodbury

There’s a special kind of magic that seems to rest in the air in the high California desert. I’ve felt a similar magic before, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but it had been a while and it was nice to be reminded of what it felt like. Continue reading about the magic of new places.

“All I read about are problems! Is it even worth getting an RV?”

By Gail Marsh

This comment appeared recently in an RV blog I follow. The person posting their question about whether or not getting an RV was even worth it received hundreds of replies—the majority being fervently in favor of the RV lifestyle. The entire post stopped me in my tracks. I looked back on the last several articles I’d researched and written. To my surprise (and regret), many of the articles voiced negative aspects of RVing. Continue reading this upbeat post.

Everything to know about crossing the border between San Diego and Tijuana in an RV

By Cheri Sicard

The thought of driving from the U.S. into Mexico inspires fear and anxiety in many would-be travelers. In fact, it’s enough to make a lot of folks stay home. Especially when you add the stress of driving or towing a large RV, and making that crossing at San Ysidro, the world’s busiest land border crossing. That’s a shame, because Baja California Norte, just over the border from San Diego, has so much to offer RVers. The border crossing is not bad, especially if you know what to expect. Learn more in this very comprehensive article.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Keep a hose just for dumping tanks

You may already know this, but just in case you haven’t realized the value of this tip: Dedicate a hose strictly for use in tank-dumping operations. Use it for rinsing hoses, flushing tanks, etc. But be sure to keep it completely away from your fresh water hose to prevent cross-contamination. If you can, find a suitable container to keep it safely stored.

A beloved Texas roadside stop with the “best bathrooms in the nation”

When you’re on a road trip and your gas tank is nearing empty, your bladder is nearing full, and your stomach is grumbling, where’s the best place to stop? Well, if you’re in Texas, Alabama, Georgia or Florida, it’s going to be at the beloved Buc-ee’s, of course. Learn more and watch the video.

RV meal prep for delicious chicken dinners on the fly

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This article by Cheri Sicard contains a brilliant idea and delicious recipes that streamline your way to a flavorful homemade chicken dinner in your RV anytime. Yum! Check this out!

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you have never RVed before, rent or borrow an RV and take an extended trip to see if it’s for you. My second piece of advice is to chat with fellow RVers, especially the full-timers, for their expertise on every aspect of traveling full-time-expenses, useful apps, maintenance, handling mail, medical, domicile, etc.

“Finally, enjoy the journey and use back roads if possible. You will see the real America that way. Happy Trails from 14-year veterans of full-timing!” —Cheryl DeNoi

Featured recipe

Banana Bread in a Can

by Judy Drietz from Ivanhoe, MN

This banana bread in a can recipe is a fun and different way to prepare banana bread. We sprayed our cans with flour baking spray and the banana bread slid right out of the can. Once baked, the banana bread is super moist and full of delicious banana flavor. Pieces of walnuts add a nutty flavor and a little crunch. These are the perfect size loaves of banana bread to give as a gift.

Click here for the recipe

