Many new RV models feature a Murphy bed. If you tour new RVs you may not even notice it’s there—they can be well-disguised up against the wall, which is nice because you get so much more space in your RV during the day when the bed is put up. They’re great for families who may need an extra bed for kids or guests, too.

Does your RV feature a Murphy bed? If so, is it your main bed? Do you use it? After you vote, please leave your answers in the comments below.

