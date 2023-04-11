Do you normally carry a vacuum cleaner in your RV?

When you’re RVing, do you normally bring a vacuum cleaner along with you on your travels? We’re sure your answer depends on a lot of things (like if you have pets, if you allow shoes inside your RV or not, if you’re a full-timer, etc.). But generally speaking, do you?

If you’re looking for a small, lightweight vacuum cleaner for your RV, check this one out. It’s one of the highest-rated on all of Amazon, and it will tuck away and store nicely. Happy spring cleaning, everyone!