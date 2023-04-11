Tuesday, April 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you normally carry a vacuum cleaner in your RV?

By RV Travel
1

When you’re RVing, do you normally bring a vacuum cleaner along with you on your travels? We’re sure your answer depends on a lot of things (like if you have pets, if you allow shoes inside your RV or not, if you’re a full-timer, etc.). But generally speaking, do you?

If you’re looking for a small, lightweight vacuum cleaner for your RV, check this one out. It’s one of the highest-rated on all of Amazon, and it will tuck away and store nicely. Happy spring cleaning, everyone!

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Will B.
28 minutes ago

Needs another option for “Yes, it’s built into the rig”

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE