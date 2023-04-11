RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Issue 2097

Tip of the Day

9 ways to make the most of your RV travel time

By Gail Marsh

It might be less than an hour. Or it may mean a full day’s drive. Some RVers travel a short distance to get to their destinations while others drive much longer. RVers are all different. Well, except in one way: We all have at least some travel time. For a few moments (or perhaps hours) we are a “captive audience” inside our vehicles as we move on down the road. How can we make the most of our RV travel time? Here are some ideas that work for my husband and me.

Important: Safely driving your RV from point A to point B is an RVer’s most important objective. If you are easily distracted, some of the following suggestions may not be for you. Again, we want you to remain safe and arrive alive! Always use common sense and safe driving tactics whenever you RV.

Travel activities

If you are traveling alone in your RV or RVing with others, there are several beneficial ways to pass the time as you drive. Here are just a few… (Some suggestions may require pre-planning.)

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

A 3″ hole for a 1″ wire? Why are RV manufacturers so careless?

Dear Dave,

My question is, why are RV manufacturers so careless when building coaches? They drill a 3” hole in the RV floor to fish through a 1” power supply wire. It leaves a super point of entry for rodents. My power supply to the fuses comes through the underfloor and is sealed off from any access. The underfloor is covered, so it’s not visible. Luckily, I was able to cut a hole in a storage compartment to gain access to these holes and seal them off. So, if people are having a problem with rodent entry, check your power entry to the underfloor. Thank you, Dave. —Al, 2019 Puma 257RESS Fifth Wheel

Read Dave’s answer

NEW! RV Video Review

Fabulous fiberglass Escape trailers, the E21C vs. E21NE

Look for Cheri’s new RV Video Reviews every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

By Cheri Sicard

If you are thinking about a fiberglass trailer, the video below from Escape is a good one to watch. In it, they compare and contrast two popular Escape fiberglass trailers, the E21C and the E21NE.

Both of these fiberglass trailers are 21 feet in length, although they have slightly different features and floor plans.

Karl and Samuel, both Escape employees, are of differing opinions on which is “better.” They break it down and compare why they came to their conclusions.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Avoiding RV title transfer and VIN verification problems when buying a used RV

Author Robin Barrett of Creativity RV recently bought a used Airstream. She says she made a BIG mistake in regard to the RV title transfer and VIN verification process that could have cost her all her money. In the video below, she is here to make sure that others don’t make the same mistake.

Had Robin not been able to remedy this mistake, and it did take some creative problem-solving skills, she would have had the trailer, BUT she would not have been able to register it, use it, or even sell it.

Click here to watch

Free camping at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge—The views will blow you away

By Cheri Sicard

We pulled into Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge to set up camp in the late afternoon. It took an hour or so to set up house. When I finally emerged from the RV’s front door at about sunset, the idyllic view took my breath away. Read more about this idyllic and free camping spot here.

Reader poll

Has your RV been “in the shop” for repairs in the last year?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Handy campground shower caddy

Drill holes in the bottom of an old ice cream or plastic bucket. Use it to carry shampoo, soap, washcloth, etc., to and from the shower building.

Website of the day

RV Campgrounds at Golf Courses

This list from El Monte RV is wonderful! It lists every RV campground at a golf course state-by-state. If you like to golf, this list is for you!

Recipe of the Day

Bruschetta & Cheese

by Bobbi Gulla from Philadelphia, PA

This twist on bruschetta is delicious when summer tomatoes are abundant. Adding finely grated cheese to the tomatoes creates another layer of texture and flavor. It reminds us of a Caprese salad. The ripe tomatoes are almost sweet. Diced onion adds a little bite. Peppery fresh basil is the perfect complement. Everything is tossed with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Prepare this bruschetta and cheese as an appetizer or a light lunch in warmer months.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The only predator that routinely preys on skunks is the….? Hint: It’s absolutely, certainly, most definitely NOT humans! It’s the Great Horned Owl! Why? Well, according to scientists, the Great Horned Owl is almost completely devoid of any sense of smell. The owl’s nest will sometimes reek of skunk, which actually keeps owl predators away. In one nest, researchers found the remains of 57 skunks! Wow!

*What’s the temperature on Pluto? If a human were to stand on the planet, what color are the skies? What color is the snow? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Leave here with a laugh

