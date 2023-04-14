How much of your RV’s floor is covered with wall-to-wall carpet?

Older RVs used to have more carpeting than newer models. Carpeting can be a real drag for those of you who are outdoorsy, spend time in lots of muddy and wet places, or have pets. Oh, the damage muddy paws can do…

How much of your current RV’s floor is covered with wall-to-wall carpet? All or most of it? Just a little bit of it (maybe just the “living” spaces and bedroom?), or none of it?

If you’re wanting to give your RV a facelift with new carpet or flooring, Russ and Tiña De Maris have written this article for you.