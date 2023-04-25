There are just about 2.35 billion monthly Instagram users around the world. That’s a lot of Instagram users! Are you one of them? Do you have an Instagram account? And if so, do you use it often or hardly at all?

If you don’t know, Instagram is a social media platform that is a free photo and video-sharing app. Users upload photos and videos to share with their followers and/or close friends. You can view other people’s photos and videos and “like” and leave comments, much like other social media platforms.

It can also be a great way to discover campsites, hikes, free camping, and more (if you know how to use it. Wink.)