Cereal is one of the most popular breakfast foods in America, and even in the world. According to statista.com, 283.39 million Americans consumed breakfast cereals (cold cereals, not oatmeal or other hot cereals) in 2020. That’s a lot of cereal eaters! Are you one of them?

Another fun fact: According to Google, who pulled search data for Food & Wine, the most popular cereal in America is Rice Krispies. In second place is Cheerios, followed by Chex. Next are Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruit Loops.

How often do you eat cereal for breakfast? Very often? Sometimes? Never? After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what your favorite breakfast cereal is. Come on, make us hungry!