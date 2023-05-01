RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 1, 2023

Issue 2111

Today’s thought

“Reading is a means of thinking with another person’s mind; it forces you to stretch your own.” —Charles Scribner, Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Parfait Day!

On this day in history: 1971 – Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

Tip of the Day

Get the most from your RV’s exhaust fan

By Gail Marsh

Many RVs feature roof vents with a built-in ceiling exhaust fan. Our current RV has two exhaust fans—one in the galley area ceiling and one in the bathroom ceiling. An RV exhaust fan can help make your interior living space much more enjoyable and perhaps even healthier! Here are some tips to help you get the most from your RV’s exhaust fan.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Water heater quits on LP when camping, but works at the dealership. Why?

Our travel trailer is equipped with a Suburban water heater model #SW6DEC. The first time out it had issues igniting (popping noises). We switched to electric and it operated fine. The dealer performed some adjustments and declared it fixed. The next time out it seemed to be operating on LPG, but the following morning there was no hot water and the DSI lamp was on. Again, we switched to electric and it operated fine. The dealer checked it out and stated all is working fine.

The problem is it only operates on LPG for about 8-12 hours. Understandably, the dealer isn’t testing it long enough to experience the issue. We called Suburban and were surprised to learn that they have no technical department. Any insight you can offer would be greatly appreciated. —Reese, 2022 Forest River Salem Hemisphere

Video of the day

The 7 most common problem areas with used RVs

By Cheri Sicard

If you are thinking of buying a used RV, be sure to check out this video from Josh the RV Nerd, one of our reader’s favorite RV YouTube channels. In the video, Josh covers the seven most common problems you will likely encounter in used RVs.

Knowledge is power, and this knowledge can potentially save you big bucks and avoid buying an RV that will need expensive repairs out of the door.

Long RV servicing waits may be reduced by cultivating relationships with local shops

By Randall Brink

Over the past few years, the RV industry’s tectonic shifts have spawned stories of delays in RV service and repair, parts shortages, and overall high demand upon shops and technicians. There are shortages of everything from critical components to physical shop space, and particularly qualified technicians. A common thread in these tales of RV ownership woe is the open-ended repair timeline that results in RVs entering the shop and staying there. There is no short-term or simple solution on the horizon for these shortages and constraints. But there are things that you, as an RV owner, can do to mitigate the situation and keep your rig on the road. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Plugging in lights on trailer to tow vehicle

Before plugging in the umbilical cord from your trailer to the tow vehicle, make sure there’s no crud in the plug. After plugging it in, if you then find one of your lights doesn’t work, try wiggling the plug to make a better connection. Also a squirt of WD-40 electrical contact cleaner might help, as it’s usually a connection problem versus a burnt out bulb. Thanks to George B.

Website of the day

Travel British Columbia: Camping

If you’ve been to British Columbia, you know how gorgeous it is. If you’ve never been, well hop on this website, find a campground, and plan your trip. You certainly won’t regret it!

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Salsa Chicken Bake

by Janice Bartholome from Port Hueneme, CA

Need an easy recipe for dinnertime? Then keep this cheesy salsa chicken bake recipe handy. Jarred salsa tenderizes and infuses flavor into the chicken while it bakes. The top is super cheesy, which is sure to please everyone at the table. Add a dollop of sour cream and a bit of guacamole on top for a dinner that’s easy on the wallet.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The word tabloid when referring to newspaper sizes comes from the style of journalism known as “tabloid journalism,” which compacted stories into short, easy-to-read and often exaggerated forms. Tabloid journalism itself got its name from the “tabloid pills” marketed in the 1880s, which were the first highly compacted and easy-to-swallow pills commonly available.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My husband and I inherited Shelby (a Sheltie) when my mother-in-law passed away in February 2021. He’s been a part of our whole family since he was a puppy in 2012. He’s a smart, sweet dog and thrives on attention and trips outside. When we’re camping, he whines until we take him outside!” —Leta Collie

