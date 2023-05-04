Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Reader Polls

To what degree are you a hoarder?

A living room of a hoarder is cluttered with items
Photo Credit: Shadwwulf, Wikimedia Commons

Do you consider yourself a “hoarder” at all? The Mayo Clinic’s definition of “hoarding” is:

“Hoarding disorder is a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them. A person with hoarding disorder experiences distress at the thought of getting rid of the items. Excessive accumulation of items, regardless of actual value, occurs.

“Hoarding often creates such cramped living conditions that homes may be filled to capacity, with only narrow pathways winding through stacks of clutter. Countertops, sinks, stoves, desks, stairways and virtually all other surfaces are usually piled with stuff. And when there’s no more room inside, the clutter may spread to the garage, vehicles, yard and other storage facilities.

“Hoarding ranges from mild to severe. In some cases, hoarding may not have much impact on your life, while in other cases it seriously affects your functioning on a daily basis.

“People with hoarding disorder may not see it as a problem, making treatment challenging.”

Which end of the spectrum are you on? The hoarding end or the minimalist end?

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 3, 2023

