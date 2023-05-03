RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Issue 2113

Today’s thought

“The mind I love must have wild places.” ―Katherine Mansfield

On this day in history: 1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

Tip of the Day

Making RVing friends: Stay connected and build long-term relationships

By Nanci Dixon

As avid campers, we meet a lot of people along the way. Some of those people have become good friends. Others we would have liked to stay in contact with but have lost touch over time or just kind of forget.

Don’t get me wrong, we don’t want to, or can’t possibly, stay linked in with ALL the people we meet. That is one of the perks of camping—saying hello, meeting people, and then bidding safe travels as they leave.

But for those that we have connected with and want to stay in contact with we have developed a few tricks. Here they are…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How long can fresh water be stored in the RV’s tank?

Dear Dave,

I was wondering how long I can store water in my 80-gallon fresh water tank. We went on a trip in early March of this year and I came home with roughly 3/4 tank of water. It is now the end of April. What are my options? Thanks, Dave. —Scott, 2023 Grand Design Solitude S class 5th wheel

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Upgrade your entry door window with Lippert’s Thin Shade

Let’s face it, RV entry door windows can be a point of contention when you’re on the road. Too much sun, not enough privacy, and unreliable, snap-on panels can put a damper on anybody’s day at the campsite. Not with the Lippert Thin Shade!

The Thin Shade™ Complete Kit by Lippert™ is the latest innovation in RV window and blind technology. Designed to provide the ultimate combination of convenience, versatility and functionality, this is the first of its kind for RVs.

Continue reading

Video of the day

3-wheel RV trike: Odd and innovative tiny camper

By Cheri Sicard

This video from George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces (available on the Dabl Network), shows one of the most unique RVs you’ll ever see—a 3-wheel RV.

While the RV trike might look like it came from the factory this way, the reality is its creator fashioned it by joining two separate vehicles. He did a great job, as the aesthetics make the transitions seamless.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: Old-timer offers newbie all the wrong advice

By Gail Marsh

The cooler evening temperatures prompt many folks to gather at night around a campfire. I enjoy meeting and visiting with people from all over the country. It's always interesting to learn their life stories—the ups and downs that many of us have in common as we live our lives. Last evening, however, I was dumbstruck when a self-proclaimed "RV old-timer" began informing an RV newbie about all the different kinds of fellow campers they can expect to see as they begin their travels.

Quick Tip

Know how your RV “measures up”

The importance of knowing how “tall” your RV is can’t be understated. But how to do it? Bob suggests getting a 2 x 4, a thick piece of Styrofoam, or even firm cardboard. Put your choice up on the top of your air conditioning unit, then use a tape measure to measure up to the bottom of the object. That way, you’ll have (hopefully) the figure for the tallest point of your RV.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 8 Most Beautiful Lodges in America’s National Parks

If we could drool over a building, we would be drooling over these! Everyone knows National Park lodges are beautiful, but these are absolutely jaw-dropping. How many have you been to?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Garlic-Bacon Cheese Log

by Amy H. from Detroit, MI

What a flavorful cheese log. It’s a tasty appetizer you can enjoy any time of the year. Fancy enough to serve at a holiday meal but easy enough to make when unexpected company drops by. We loved the crunch of the crushed pecans. The cheese ball itself has a sharp, savory, and smoky flavor with a touch of freshness from the parsley.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Who was the iconic fictional British spy James Bond named after? While Ian Fleming, an avid bird watcher, was living in Jamaica, he started working on the James Bond franchise. At the time, the leading American ornithologist—a scientist who studies birds—was named James Bond. Fleming was in search of a name for his spy, and the author’s name on a book he was familiar with stood out to him. James Bond. Fleming wrote to the real James Bond and asked him if he could use his name for his story. The real James Bond agreed, and the fictional James Bond was born.

*What’s the difference between the Rictus Scale and the Richter Scale? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Luna [a Gerberian Shepsky, i.e., German Shepherd and Siberian Husky] is still a puppy at six months of age and has that level of energy. She doesn’t know a stranger and loves everyone. Still, she’s a great watchdog, alerting us of every strange sound.” —Tim Hardy

Leave here with a laugh

My online dating profile states that I have a comfy corner office with views of the entire city, I drive a $500,000 vehicle, and I’m paid to travel. For some reason, my dates are always upset when they find out I’m a bus driver.

