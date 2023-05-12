Thursday, May 11, 2023

Do you currently subscribe to Netflix?

In the first quarter of 2023, Netflix, a TV and movie-streaming service, had approximately 232.5 million subscribers worldwide. That’s a whole lot of subscribers. Are you one of them?

After you vote in today’s poll, please leave a comment and tell us what you’re currently watching, or something you recommend, on Netflix. We do work most of the time… but when we’re not working we do like to watch a movie or TV show or two. Wink.

As always, thanks for taking the time to vote. And thanks for taking the time to read our newsletters, too!

