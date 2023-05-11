RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 11, 2023

Issue 2119

Today’s thought

“Life is like a prism. What you see depends on how you turn the glass.” ―Jonathan Kellerman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat What You Want Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.

Tip of the Day

You can be TOO nice of a campsite neighbor. Don’t do these four things.

By Nanci Dixon

Be a good campsite neighbor and don’t do these four things. There are a number of simple etiquette things to do or not to do to be a good RVer that we all know … or at least should know. This week I learned some new things and these four things are now at the top of my not-to-do list. I found out you can be too nice of a campsite neighbor …

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I find an air leak in my RV’s black water system?

Dear Dave,

I bought a toilet chemical thinking it would smell strong enough to trace any air leaks from the black tank. Today’s additives don’t smell. Bought Pine-Sol, same problem. Bleach, same. What can I try next? Odor eliminating additives make the air heavy, with no identifiable odor, just unpleasant. Thank you, Dave. —Francis, 1995 Rialta

RV Video Tour

AWD 2023 Thor Gemini 23TW has full wall slide out

By Cheri Sicard

If you’re looking for a Class C motorhome, the 2023 Thor Gemini 23TW has some unique features including the fact that one side of the motorhome is a slide that opens it up to much more living space than you’d expect from a 23-foot RV. It’s also all-wheel drive!

Video of the day

Cinderella Toilet Review—RV incinerating toilet for off-grid living

By Cheri Sicard

There’s a new kind of RV toilet in town and the team from ROA Off-Road reviews it in the video below. The Cinderella is an incinerating toilet for RVs that can help maximize off-grid boondocking time.

This toilet uses only 1.3 amps during incineration, along with 140 to 180 grams of propane. That means a 20-pound propane tank will give you between 50 to 60 uses of this incineration toilet. It handles up to 4 cycles (separate bathroom visits) per hour.

The best kind of wedgie: Andersen RV levelers

By Tony Barthel

Automatic leveling systems have come a long way, to the point where even some travel trailers, such as Keystone’s Outback brand, have seven-point automatic leveling systems. However, you can save many thousands of dollars and simplify your RV experience with a set of leveling wedges instead. I like to write about products I’ve found that I use regularly on the road, and these Andersen levelers are one of those products. Continue reading.

Reader poll

When dining out, which is most important — taste of the food or how healthy it is?

Quick Tip

RV parking restrictions in front of your house?

Some that live in Home Owner Association areas, or have towns with parking restrictions, feel they’ve hit a brick wall when they need to do a repair or maintenance job on their RV. If you’re limited to a 24-hour restriction, it’ll really cramp your style. One RVer says when he has a longer-than-a-day job to do, he simply approaches his neighbors in advance, spells out the problem he’s having, and gives an estimate as to how long he’ll need to get the job done, promising to “vamoose” as soon as possible. Says it’s worked every time—no complaints, no problems.

Website of the day

The world’s top 10 road trips

Now that it’s safe to travel internationally again, perhaps it’s time for an international road trip? Check out these top 10 road trips—they look amazing!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 40 percent have had to bring their RV into the shop because of a recall on it.

• 19 percent have a hearing impairment, 26 percent have a visual impairment, and 37 percent have both.

• 37 percent finished a book within the last week.

Recent poll: Which of these manufacturers made your present RV?

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Green Chile Chicken Crock Pot Enchiladas

by Stefanie Rowell from Kenai, AK

The combination of flavors in these enchiladas was really good! It’s an easy recipe to assemble. A super simple slow cooker dinner. Very easy to transport to a potluck, too. We know this will be a hit!

Trivia

The oldest recording in the world that can still be played today is called The Experimental Talking Clock, where the clock’s inventor, Frank Lambert, speaks the hours of the day and sounds various chimes and bells. The clock was invented in 1878. It’s not the most, er, pleasant thing to listen to, but you can hear it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“B.B. [King] loves hanging around the campsite on his hammock protecting his humans from dangerous squirrels and lizards.” —James King

