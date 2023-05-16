Monday, May 15, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Which do you most enjoy, giving gifts or receiving gifts?

By RV Travel
0

Some people LOVE to receive gifts. There’s nothing more special to them than someone they care about thinking of them with a gift. Is that you? Perhaps you’re the kind of person who likes to be on the gifting end… especially when the person you’re gifting the gift to loves receiving gifts (boy, how many times can we say the word gift??).

Which do you enjoy most: giving or receiving gifts?

After you vote, will you tell us about your favorite gift you ever gifted or received? Unless it’s private, of course… Thanks!

Previous article
Jayco motorhomes recalled for fuel hose leak issue
Next article
Vanspace 3D RV design software lets you create your perfect RV

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE