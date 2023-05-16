Vanspace 3D RV design software lets you create your perfect RV

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever thought about designing or building your own camper van or RV, you need to check out the 3-D RV design software from vanspace 3D. The best part? You don’t need any design experience or much in the way of computer skills to use this program.

The video below is an online tutorial that teaches users how to use this unique software that lets you design your own perfect camper van or RV. Watching it is the best way to see all the features this RV software offers and determine if it is right for you.

So what happens after you design your ideal RV? The program gives you building plans so you can turn those RV dreams into reality.

The ads say it works with any van or bus. I don’t see why it wouldn’t also work with trailers.

With virtually unlimited design capabilities, the software includes hundreds of customizable design elements and components. All you need to do is drag and drop and resize as needed.

These include:

170+ accurate van and bus templates (you can also recreate the layout of any existing van or bus with the custom van generator feature)

400+ prebuilt furniture components

Dozens of colors and textures

Watch the video to see this in action, but in a nutshell here’s how it works:

Choose your van or bus template. You can also manually input the size of your space.

Drag and drop components such as beds, tables, seating, kitchen, and bath elements. You can move, resize, and adjust these at the touch of a button.

Customize by adding color, texture, floors, upholstery, etc., until your design looks just the way you want it.

Take a tour to get a feel for what it would be like to actually be inside your design.

Share it with friends or print out building plans with accurate measurements to make it come true.

Learn more about vanspace 3D RV design software here.

