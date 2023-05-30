Monday, May 29, 2023

Do you wear your regular, outside shoes inside your RV?

Many people and families have a rule: “No shoes inside the house (or RV)!” And, if you’re not that person or family, you certainly know someone who is.

Do you wear your regular, outside shoes in your RV? Or do you take them off as soon as you get to the door? Maybe you have “inside” shoes or slippers that you wear inside (never outside)? Do you only take your outside shoes off if you’ve been in especially dirty, muddy areas?

You know the drill: After you vote, feel free to leave a comment. Thanks!

